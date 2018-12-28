Antonio Brown and James Conner questionable for Steelers' pivotal Week 17 matchup

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to beat the odds and grab the AFC North title in Week 17, there’s a chance they might have to do it with two of their biggest offensive weapons hampered by injuries.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and running back James Conner (ankle) are officially questionable for the Steelers’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, per the team’s injury report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Inside linebacker Vince Williams, who ranks second on the team in combined tackles with 76, is also doubtful with a toe injury, while kicker Chris Boswell was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Coach Tomlin addresses the team's current injuries heading into Sunday's matchup vs. the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/SSgFS5LBbh — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 28, 2018





James Conner and Antonio Brown’s injury status

Conner has been out since Dec. 2 with an ankle injury, though he has been a full participant in practice this week, so the questionable designation seems to be precautionary. Jaylen Samuels has filled in admirable in the meantime, totaling 223 rushing yards and 105 receiving yards in the three games Conner has missed.

As for Brown, he’s missed practice all week with the stated reason of coach’s decision/knee. Coach Mike Tomlin said the receiver simply received a veteran’s day off on Wednesday, but then he felt some discomfort on his knee Thursday and underwent tests on Friday.

The Steelers need a win and some help on Sunday if they want to make the playoffs. (Getty Images)

Conner and Brown have combined for 2,673 yards from scrimmage this season, ranking second and third on the team respectively behind only JuJu Smith-Schuster.

How the Steelers can make the playoffs

Story continues

The Steelers’ only significant avenue to the playoffs is a win on Sunday combined with a Baltimore Ravens loss to the Cleveland Browns. The 8-6-1 team could also nab a Wild Card spot with a win and an improbable tie between the 8-6 Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Fortunately for the Steelers, they’re playing the Bengals. The last-place squad has lost six of its last seven, ranks last in the NFL in total defense and points allowed per game and will also be missing Andy Dalton, A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Tyler Eifert on offense. Even if Conner and Brown are nowhere near 100 percent on Sunday, the Steelers figure to be favored.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Steph Curry predicts duration of LeBron’s injury

• Thamel: Scouts break down Heisman winner’s big decision

• Show him the money: Clowney set to cash in

• Paylor: Ravens believe in Jackson, you should too

