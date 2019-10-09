Antonio Brown jabs Patriots, suggests team re-sign him in Instagram video

Antonio Brown just won't go away.

The New England Patriots released the talented wide receiver nearly three full weeks ago as he dealt with multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Brown still is unemployed, but in an Instagram Live video Wednesday, the 31-year-old appeared to suggest the Patriots should bring him back.

AB: "You guys follow the Patriots tell them to call me. They still gotta pay me might as well let me earn it."

— Megan Kelly (@mmegankelly) October 9, 2019

"You guys follow the Patriots tell them to call me," Brown told his followers during a break in a workout in South Florida. "They still gotta pay me, might as well let me earn it."

The Patriots released Brown without paying him his Week 1 salary and his $9 million signing bonus, and the NFL Players' Association since has filed a grievance on Brown's behalf seeking that unpaid money.

According to Brown, he still hasn't seen that money, and believes the Patriots can make it right by re-signing him.

That's obviously highly unlikely considering the steady stream of drama and distraction Brown brought to New England during his nine-day tenure. The Pro Bowler still is fighting legal battles, too; a woman who accused Brown of sexual assault dropped her federal lawsuit Wednesday but is re-filing in a Florida state court.

