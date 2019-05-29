Antonio Brown is 'making deposits' to bankroll a relationship with Raiders QB Derek Carr

Antonio Brown is settling into life with the Oakland Raiders. The wide receiver is at the second week of OTAs — leaving his Pittsburgh lawn to fend for itself — and spoke glowingly of his budding relationship with quarterback Derek Carr as the Raiders build camaraderie with less than 100 days until kickoff.

Brown: We’re ‘making a lot of deposits’

Brown found a unique way to describe building a relationship with his new quarterback that went beyond the same old mantra of “we’re hanging out and getting to know each other.”

From ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez:

"I think it's really growing. Making a lot of deposits so we have a lot in the bank. Extremely grateful to be out here, to put the work in action. Show these guys what I'm about, on and off the field. It's exciting to build that correlation and see it come to fruition right here."

Brown spent all nine of his NFL seasons with Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger apologized last week for comments he made last season to Brown, ones that likely set into motion the trade that sent him to Oakland for a third- and fifth-round pick.

The two went to the playoffs together six times and everyone in Oakland is hoping Brown can help Carr get to his first playoff start. The five-year veteran broke his ankle in week 16 of the 2016 season and couldn’t play in the postseason.

Carr told NFL Network’s M.J. Acosta “that man is awesome” and that Brown is a “great teammate.” Carr’s a fan of “visualization,” per ESPN, and has been studying tapes of his receivers.

From ESPN:

"Watching these guys run these routes and watching how they break, you definitely take a look at it, especially with AB. The success that he and Ben had, you'd be silly not to see what they did. I'd be a fool to say, 'Ah, no, let's do it our way.' No, let me see what you all did good, because we can do the same things here, you're just wearing a different color."

Deposits now turn into a big bank account come January.

Brown says no ill will against Burfict

Joining Brown in Oakland is former Cincinnati Bengals rival Vontaze Burfict, who famously knocked Brown out with a helmet-to-helmet hit in a 2016 playoff game that arguably got out of hand. Burfict racked up suspensions and fines for his dirty play on defense, with many coming against the Steelers.

The Raiders signed the linebacker to a one-year deal shortly after the Brown trade.

Head coach Jon Gruden said they played “Family Feud” in a team meeting one day with Brown vs. Burfict, so the two could get to know each other.

Brown told ESPN “football is football” and there’s no bad feelings between the new teammates.

"You know, obviously, the player I am, there's always a bull's-eye on me. I know when I got the light under my cleats guys are going to take chances and try to hurt me. But it's not personal, it's just part of the game.

"It's not like he's hit me off the field. Then that would be a bigger problem, you know? But it's football. You play the game long enough, you're going to get hit hard. And you know it's just part of the game."

If your goal is to win, ideally anything can be forgotten. Ideally.

Antonio Brown is building relationships in Oakland to hopefully win. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

