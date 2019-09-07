Antonio Brown is a Patriot, and folks, the Twitter content is superb

Well, it’s been a few weeks in the world of all things Antonio Brown. Just when it looked like his saga might be coming to an end, and he might actually just play in the Oakland Raiders’ silver and black Monday night, he went and got himself released.

Then, mere hours later, the unthinkable (yet somehow also the inevitable?) happened: Brown joined Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots on a one-year deal.

And rest assured, Twitter is having an absolute field day.

Antonio Brown signed with the Patriots shortly after learning he was released by the Raiders. Twitter is reacting accordingly. (AP Photo)
