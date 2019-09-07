Antonio Brown is a Patriot, and folks, the Twitter content is superb

Well, it’s been a few weeks in the world of all things Antonio Brown. Just when it looked like his saga might be coming to an end, and he might actually just play in the Oakland Raiders’ silver and black Monday night, he went and got himself released.

Then, mere hours later, the unthinkable (yet somehow also the inevitable?) happened: Brown joined Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots on a one-year deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And rest assured, Twitter is having an absolute field day.

What are the odds on Antonio Brown filming Belichick at some point and then never being heard from again — Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) September 7, 2019

Legit just joked yesterday he’ll be part of the pats 🔥 call me mike Mayock 😳😱😂😂😂 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) September 7, 2019

Story continues

Some folks are some damn fools! Y’all go ahead and applaud AB all y’all want. After chasing all that money, w/ security, he’s now playing ONE YEAR AT A TIME. Period. Don’t get me started. Man, I can’t wait for @FirstTake on Monday. pic.twitter.com/q4jinlLjtB — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 7, 2019

*AB packs up and leaves the Raiders facility



Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/FgiZgr01OL — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 7, 2019

I’m letting it be known right now I hate the New England patriots now like I dislike the cowboys! pic.twitter.com/xBRVFxf8AT — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) September 7, 2019

Consider the Super Bowl won AGAIN by the @Patriots! Just hand over the trophy!!! @AB84 https://t.co/NUbIkQRcWX — Dana White (@danawhite) September 7, 2019

The Patriots signed a guy who secretly records things without authorization? — Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) September 7, 2019

Man I can’t stand the Patriots. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 7, 2019

NFL pundits: “If the Raiders release Antonio Brown his career is over!”



Patriots: pic.twitter.com/wqwGShBlKm — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 7, 2019

Antonio Brown going to the @Patriots - can this weekend get any better?@RobGronkowski : “Somebody hold my TB12 protein drink.” — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) September 7, 2019

Wait so Antonio Brown signed with the Raiders for 30mill, starts a bunch of antics right before the season to only sign with the Patriots for 15mill. I don’t quite get it! 🤔🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) September 7, 2019

pic.twitter.com/czDziO1OhU — Everything Is Better Set To Free Bird (@BetterFreeBird) September 7, 2019

First image of Bill Belichick with his new wide receiver: pic.twitter.com/f5c4AWsuVY — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) September 7, 2019

Steelers get: 3rd and 5th rd pick



Patriots get: Antonio Brown



Raiders get:



Who says no? — Ryan Yousefi (@Rizzmiggiz) September 7, 2019

The Raiders gave up draft picks so the Patriots can sign Antonio Brown — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) September 7, 2019

Raiders file tampering charges in 5,4,3.... — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) September 7, 2019

Maybe he did that on purpose 😬 — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) September 7, 2019

He finessed us all so he could try to play Pittsburgh week 1 😭😭😭 #chessnotcheckers https://t.co/6IBZA8r6cQ — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) September 7, 2019

Antonio Brown with the finesse of the century. You love to see it. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 7, 2019

Antonio Brown signed with the Patriots shortly after learning he was released by the Raiders. Twitter is reacting accordingly. (AP Photo)

More from Yahoo Sports: