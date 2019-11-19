Antonio Brown is hoping for a decision “very soon”

Lost in the Myles Garrett and Colin Kaepernick sagas of last week was the fact that Antonio Brown had his interview with the NFL last Thursday in South Florida.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brown remains hopeful that a decision will come “very soon.” There’s a sense of optimism from Brown’s perspective that he will be cleared to return to the NFL before the 2019 regular season ends.

Brown, who is a free agent, can sign with any team at any time. He would provide a huge lift to a team that is headed for the playoffs or competing for a playoff berth.

The Seahawks reportedly have flirted with the notion of signing Brown. He would be a compelling addition to every likely playoff team (except the Raiders), giving someone a chance to put a thumb on the scale as the NFL’s 100th season moves toward a crescendo.

Coincidentally (or not), Brown posted an apology on social media today to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft. Quarterback Tom Brady reportedly was miffed when Brown was cut, and Brady could be happy to see Brown return for the final weeks of the season.

Given the potential benefit of having Brown — and of keeping him from a competitor — a land rush for his services could be sparked if/when he’s cleared. Put simply, it will be much better to have Brown on the roster in December and/or January than to have to face him.