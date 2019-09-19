Antonio Brown holds brief session with reporters in New England

Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown opted not to speak to reporters after last Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and didn’t talk to them at all last week, which meant a brief locker room session on Thursday afternoon was his first time meeting the media since signing with New England.

It was a brief session as Brown quickly answered four questions in about one minute. The first response featured Brown saying he’s “super grateful to be here” and noted that he has a lot to learn about the offense. The second question was about playing with Tom Brady, which Brown called a “tremendous honor,” and he returned to saying he was grateful to play football when asked about how he’s working to acclimate himself to the team.

Brown was then asked if he’s heard anything from the league regarding its investigation into rape and sexual assault allegations levied in a lawsuit that was filed last week.

“Appreciate that question,” Brown said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I’m just here to focus on ball. Look forward to getting out in the home stadium and being with the team.”

Brown and the team will be at Gillette Stadium to face the Jets this Sunday.