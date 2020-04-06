Antonio Brown reportedly hires replacement for Drew Rosenhaus in pursuit of NFL return

In January, agent Drew Rosenhaus cut ties with Antonio Brown but reportedly offered to continue representing him if he secured “appropriate counseling within the next five days.”

Six days later, police in Florida issued an arrest warrant for Brown for an alleged burglary and battery incident involving a truck driver at his Hollywood, Florida, home.

Now Brown has a new agent.

Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports told ESPN on Monday that he will represent the embattled wide receiver as he continues to pursue his return to the NFL. Brown, 31, hasn’t played since Week 2 last season with the New England Patriots, who released him in the aftermath of his former trainer accusing him of raping her in a civil suit.

Antonio Brown has taken another step in his effort to return to the NFL. (AP photo/Lynne Sladky)

Issues have piled up for Brown

The NFL continues to investigate the rape allegation, and Brown is facing charges of felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief from the alleged incident with the truck driver.

Meanwhile, an artist has accused Brown of sexual misconduct while she worked in his Pittsburgh-area home in 2017. Rosenhaus cut ties with Brown days after Brown livestreamed an incident berating Hollywood police officers at his Florida home as his children and their mother watched on.

Brown isn’t yet facing formal punishment from the NFL. The seven-time Pro Bowler worked out last week with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Marquise Brown, his cousin.

