Antonio Brown hints at NFL return and insists: I'm still the best

Antonio Brown appeared to announce on Thursday he is not done with the NFL, while also proclaiming himself as "the best".

The wide receiver, who was released by the Oakland Raiders and then the New England Patriots in the span of two weeks, has backtracked on the sentiment he is done with the league.

Seven-time Pro Bowl player Brown has made several remarks on social media since his departure from the NFL and aired frustration on Sunday about losing out on money from the two teams.

Brown's release from the Patriots on September 20 made him an unrestricted free agent and he is eligible to sign with any team.

"I'm still the best so why stop now," he tweeted on Thursday.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had presented a similar message a day earlier.

"It's my hope, it's Antonio's hope, that he'll be back playing as soon as possible," Rosenhaus said on Warren Sapp's '99 Problems' podcast posted on Wednesday.

Brown has been accused by a former personal trainer of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit, while a second unidentified woman has also made allegations of sexual misconduct against the receiver.

The 31-year old Brown has strenuously denied all the allegations through his attorney. The NFL has said it is investigating the claims.