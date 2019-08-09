How Antonio Brown helmet fiasco might impact Tom Brady

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Antonio Brown threatened to retire from the NFL on Friday afternoon if he's not allowed to wear his old helmet.

The item of equipment in question has been banned by the league because of concussion concerns, but Brown, the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver who signed with the Oakland Raiders in the offseason, says a new model would obstruct his vision and therefore hurt his ability to catch the ball. Brown, who recently was injured when his feet froze in a cryogenic chamber, has filed a grievance with the league.

Brown isn't alone in opposing the NFL's new rule, which is designed to improve player safety. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently expressed some disappointment in the rule, posting an Instagram story with the caption "Won a lot of games in that helmet." Of course, Brady has no intention to retire because of the rule, unlike Brown.

But if Brown wins his grievance case with the league, it's certainly possible that Brady keeps his old helmet for his 20th season. Still, though many speculate that retirement is on the horizon for the 42-year-old QB, it won't be because of a helmet rule. Brady switched to the new helmet last season before going back to his old one. This season, the new helmet is mandatory.

Brady jokingly predicted a "stand-off" with the league over the helmet last fall. Seems as if there is now one from Brown.

