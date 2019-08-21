Antonio Brown is headed to Canada

Antonio Brown is apparently willing to risk frostbite again.

According to Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the enigmatic Raiders wide receiver is, in fact headed to the Raiders’ preseason game in Canada.

Brown posted a social media video of him getting on the team plane, which is bound for Winnipeg for the third preseason game against the Packers. During the video, he and quarterback Derek Carr mentioned getting some work in pre-game warm-ups. That would seemingly suggest he’s not going to actually play in the game.

Of course, as with all things Brown, there’s still no way of knowing the extent of his involvement until you see it, but the fact he’s on the way is another step toward normal. Or as close to normal as this is going to get.

Brown practiced yesterday, with what coach Jon Gruden referred to as a certified helmet.