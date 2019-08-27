Antonio Brown has a cold reply to Ben Roethlisberger's concern he ruined their friendship

Ben Roethlisberger has been trying to mend his relationship with Antonio Brown. Brown seems to want no part of it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said last week to NBC that he regretted calling out Brown last season after a loss to the Denver Broncos. He lamented that it “ruined a friendship.”

Brown, now with the Oakland Raiders after an offseason trade, had an interesting and ice-cold reply.

Antonio Brown’s reply to Ben Roethlisberger

Brown often fights battles on social media, and he tweeted a response to Roethlisberger’s “ruined a friendship” interview with NBC’s Michele Tafoya.

UPDATE: Brown deleted the tweet, which was in response to a clip of the interview and said, “Never friends just had to get my ends.......shut up already”

Antonio Brown tells Ben Roethlisberger to “shut up already” in latest tweet aimed at the Steelers QB pic.twitter.com/JqzqKV64Mf — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 27, 2019

Nothing subtle about that. Roethlisberger and Brown played nine seasons together. They’re probably going to both end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And it doesn’t seem they’ll be meeting for lunch anytime soon.

Brown has taken aim at Steelers

Brown isn’t exactly keeping his relationships with the Steelers strong after a tumultuous end.

He started skipping practices and meetings in Week 17 last year after an unspecified argument with Roethlisberger. He was deactivated for the game and that practically ended his Steelers career. Since the trade to Oakland he has taken shots at the Steelers, most notably Roethlisberger and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Great players have left teams on bad terms before, but time softens those bad feelings and they are eventually accepted back and celebrated by the franchise. Brown doesn’t seem to have much interest in a Pittsburgh reunion in retirement.

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown had a harsh reply to Ben Roethlisberger. (Getty Images)

