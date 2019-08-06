Antonio Brown had to explain to his kids why Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t at Raiders practice

The latest season of “Hard Knocks” premieres on HBO on Tuesday night, and this year it features the troubled and frequently (yet unintentionally) hilarious Oakland Raiders.

That means we’ll get to see a lot of visor-ed, red faced Jon Gruden, but we’ll also get to see Antonio Brown, who was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. That was nearly five months ago, but in this “Hard Knocks” preview clip released by HBO, Brown’s adorable kids aren’t quite sure what their dad’s trade to the Raiders really means. They wanted to know why their dad wasn’t on the “black team” anymore, and where Ben Roethlisberger was.

"We don't play with Roethlisberger no more."



Antonio Brown had to explain some changes to his kids 😬pic.twitter.com/ElUdWf2T4i — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 6, 2019

First, major props to the little guy in the giant helmet for pronouncing “Roethlisberger” so well. “Ro-this-berg” is really, really close (and super adorable to boot). That’s a tremendous accomplishment for such a little kid!

And knowing such a difficult name is probably why the kids wanted to know: where is the guy their dad used to catch passes from? Brown had to tell them that he doesn’t play with Roethlisberger anymore. He’s not at Raiders practice because he still plays for the Steelers.

Brown found a chance for a learning moment, though. He taught his kids the name of his new quarterback, Derek Carr. And thankfully for them, that’s a lot easier to pronounce than “Roethlisberger.”

