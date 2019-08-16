Antonio Brown had simple message for Kyler Murray after Raiders-Cardinals

There was a lot of star power at State Farm Stadium on Thursday night.

It was No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray's second preseason game, and Antonio Brown donned the silver and black for the first time as a Raider, although he didn't play.

The Raiders' defense had its way with Murray, holding the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner to 3-for-8 passing for 12 yards and 4 yards rushing. Paul Guenther's defense also sacked Murray twice, including once for a safety.

Despite the poor outing, Murray seems confident he and new head coach Kliff Kingsbury can put up big numbers in the desert with the Air Raid offense.

Following the Raiders' 33-26 win, Brown -- who continues to be out as he rehabs from frostbitten feet -- met up with Murray and had a simple message for a player many consider one of the future faces of the league.

Murray looked sharp in his preseason debut, but he was flustered by the Raiders. The Cardinals' atrocious offensive line, which almost got Josh Rosen killed a year ago, hasn't improved at all. That's a huge issue for a team that plans to go empty and try to sling the pill a lot. Of course, Kingsbury and Murray also admitted their game plan was very vanilla as they continue their install.

As for Brown, the Raiders star went through pregame drills and appears to be close to showing the world he still is one of the game's top receivers.

