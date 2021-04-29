The final piece of the Buccaneers band jumped back on board this week.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was the lone free agent left from the core group that helped the team win the Super Bowl in February, but he signed a one-year, $3.1 million deal to return to the team. Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and Ndamukong Suh are some of the others who have stuck around for another run in Tampa.

On Thursday, Brown went on Instagram to post about his appreciation for a second year with the Bucs.

“First and foremost, I am grateful for the opportunity to return to the Buccaneers,” Brown wrote. “It wouldn’t be possible without my brother Tom Brady, the Buccaneers organization, my teammates and of course my fans. So Let’s Go God Bless.”

Brown signed with the Bucs while serving an eight-game suspension last year and wound up with 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns. With Godwin, Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, and Cam Brate all back and O.J. Howard expected back from injury, it will be interesting to see how the playing time shakes out on the Bucs offense this year.

Antonio Brown “grateful for the opportunity” to return to Bucs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk