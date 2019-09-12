Antonio Brown goes live on Instagram from Tom Brady's fitness center

Antonio Brown has been quiet on social media since joining the Patriots... until now.

The embattled wide receiver went live on Instagram on Thursday night to send a message from the TB12 Sports Therapy Center. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, makes an appearance as well.

"Stay focused," Brown says in the video. "The devil is going to try to bring you down when you get closer to your goals. Don't let him."

Antonio Brown's Instagram live from TB12 🧐🤔 pic.twitter.com/TngzZFvwrg — Megan Kelly (@mmegankelly) September 12, 2019

Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether the allegations will lead to discipline from the NFL.

The 31-year-old had his first day of Patriots practice on Wednesday, wearing a temporary No. 1 jersey. He donned a No. 17 jersey during Thursday's practice.

