Antonio Brown gifts young, emotional Raiders fans game gloves and hugs

The Raiders' season has yet to officially start, and the team has already been in the midst of Antonio Brown ... episodes. And we aren't just referring to "Hard Knocks."

But despite all the drama, AB proved he still has a moment to appreciate his fans -- especially the young ones:

Following the Raiders' 33-26 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, the wide receiver gave his gloves, his towel, and some hugs to some kids who were emotional as he stopped by to give them just the smallest amount of attention.

You can hear someone in the crowd saying "that's love," and you can't help but agree.

"It absolutely impacts me," Brown told NBC Sports California's Scott Bair. "It gives me courage and inspiration, knowing that kids are looking at everything I do. Everything I do affects someone. It makes me feel good, that I'm a good leader and a good example. No matter what people write about me or say about me, there are people that ready love me. To have that moment with the kid just makes my heart smile, makes my heart cry to know that, whatever I'm doing, is reaching and inspiring the youth. That's my role. It's bigger than me. It's about inspiring others."

It's nice to see that from someone who calls himself "misunderstood." Perhaps that's all he is.

