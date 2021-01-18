Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown only played 29 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Saints and his ability to play any snaps in the NFC Championship Game will depend on how a visit with doctors goes on Monday.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown is having an MRI on his knee. Arians expects to have an update on his condition later in the day.

Brown caught one pass for 10 yards in the 30-20 victory in New Orleans. Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson each made big catches in the second half while Brown was on the sideline for the Bucs.

Brown played in two AFC title games with the Steelers. He had one catch for 14 yards when they beat the Jets in January 2011 and seven catches for 77 yards in a loss to the Patriots in January 2017.

Antonio Brown getting MRI on knee originally appeared on Pro Football Talk