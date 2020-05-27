Geno Smith and Antonio Brown are staying ready this NFL offseason.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram, Smith shows off his footwork skills at Brown's facility 84/7 Fitness. In one of the later videos, Smith is throwing passes to the seven-time Pro Bowler, who is suited up in the No. 84 in what looks to be Steelers pants, a Raiders jersey, and yes, a helmet.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, 710 ESPN Seattle's John Clayton reported last week that none other than Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was pushing for Seattle to sign Brown.

"It's not out of the question for the Seahawks to add another wide receiver," Clayton said. "According to sources, Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. Brown is also close with backup QB Geno Smith, whose one-year contract with the Seahawks was finalized Wednesday."

This isn't the first time the Seahawks have been linked to the All-Pro wideout. Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged that Seattle had checked in on Brown after he was released by the Patriots last September.

"Why wouldn't you?" Carroll continued. "He's a great player. Not everything is always what it seems. You've got to check into stuff and figure out what's going on. I have confidence in our guys and John [Schneider], and our coaches that we can figure those things out and see what's best. I don't mind getting real close to the edge of it and figuring it out."

Brown made one appearance for the New England Patriots in 2019 before the team released him in September after the NFL launched an investigation into his alleged sexual assault and harassment of a female who made claims against him.

Russell Wilson may be on board with adding Brown, Geno Smith likely is too, but until the Seahawks or any other NFL team extend an offer to the controversial wide receiver, Brown remains a free agent.

Antonio Brown gets in a workout with Seahawks QB Geno Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest