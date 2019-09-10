Antonio Brown gets wise advice from Randy Moss after joining Patriots

As soon as it was announced Antonio Brown would be taking his talents to New England, the move invoked memories of the Patriots' 2007 acquisition of a guy named Randy Moss.

When the Pats received Moss via trade with the Raiders, they were met with plenty of criticism. Of course, things worked out just fine as Moss revitalized his career and immediately returned to form as one of the best wide receivers in football.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They'll hope for a similar occurrence with Brown, who over the last couple of years has made headlines for all the wrong reasons in Pittsburgh and Oakland. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Bill Belichick don't seem overly concerned, though, as Brady said he "isn't judging" Brown for his past and Belichick used the Moss comparison to make a point.

Appearing Tuesday on ESPN's "The Adam Schefter Podcast," Moss reacted to Belichick's comments and offered some wise advice for Brown as he joins a different culture in New England.

"Yes. I mean, it's very accurate to say," Moss told Schefter about Belichick's comparison. "I think when you look at the potential of what could possibly happen -- I mean, I had fun in '07. I know the team did, the organization, the coaches did, Bill [Belichick] did. I know everybody had fun, so it's kind of like with all of the success that they're having, I mean hey, why not go at it.

Story continues

"I think it just starts with Antonio Brown just needing to buy in. I don't really think it's more of him, you know, trying to act or be a certain way. The only way to be is to be a professional and let's play some football. There's no in-between or any way to get around that. He just needs to understand, man, you're up there with the Patriots. It really can't get no bigger than that, now let's play some football."

It's only been a few days, but so far Brown seems to be practicing what Moss is preaching. The 31-year-old has been quiet on social media since his signing, met up with and posed for a selfie with his new QB, and has said he's "extremely grateful" to be a Patriot.

We'll just have to wait and see how the Brown era in New England unfolds. If the similarities between Brown and Moss continue on the field, it'll be another deal we look back on and wonder, "how did Belichick pull that one off?"

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Antonio Brown gets wise advice from Randy Moss after joining Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston