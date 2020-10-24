As the Buccaneers and Antonio Brown go, so will go Antonio Brown’s compensation.

According to NFL Media, his one-year deal with the Buccaneers pays slightly above the league minimum. It also includes individual and team incentives.

The team incentives are fine. The individual incentives could become problematic.

If Brown gets paid based on his performance, he’ll want to be on the field — and he’ll want the ball. That will make it even more important for quarterback Tom Brady to keep Brown from becoming frustrated or otherwise agitated if he’s not playing enough and catching enough passes to earn his money.

Regardless, it’s just another piece of Tampa Bay’s ongoing all-in bet to get back to a Super Bowl for the first time since 2002.

Antonio Brown gets one-year deal, with low salary and incentives originally appeared on Pro Football Talk