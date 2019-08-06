Antonio Brown “gathering information” about foot situation

The Raiders may not have — wait for it — cold feet yet when it comes to Antonio Brown.

But they don’t appear to have any more knowledge of their star wide receiver’s situation than the rest of us at the moment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said that Brown is not currently in camp, while he’s “gathering information” on his foot condition.

Gruden didn’t offer any other specifics, and he didn’t offer any insight regarding PFT Live co-host Chris Simms’ revelation that Brown had frostbite from going into a cryotherapy chamber without the proper footwear.

Gruden would not speculate as to whether Brown would be ready for the start of the regular season.

There are a lot of unknowns at the moment, which seems very Brown, and very Raiders.