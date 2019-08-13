Antonio Brown has found a newer model of his helmet

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown went on social media as part of his search for a Schutt AiR Advantage helmet made in the last 10 years and his hunt has borne fruit.

Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on Tuesday afternoon that Brown has found a new model of his preferred helmet. Brown’s old helmet was no longer certified by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment because of how old it is, which led Brown to file a grievance against the league that he lost on Monday.

The helmet still needs to be re-conditioned and re-certified before Brown can use it in practice or a game. Rosenhaus also said there was never any thought to Brown retiring if he was barred from using his old helmet.

“It wasn’t [Antonio Brown’s] intent to leave the team for the period of time that he did,” Rosenhaus said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He has always had a good line of communication with the club. Actually the Raiders and the NFL are working closely to get the helmet issue resolved.”

Once the helmet issue is fully resolved, there’s still the matter of getting his feet well enough to return to action. Rosenhaus didn’t delve into details about that, but said it was a bigger reason for the wideout’s absence from Raiders camp. Brown’s back at camp now, but it still remains to be seen when he’ll be fully back to work.