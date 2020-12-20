Antonio Brown on first TD with Bucs: It’s been a long journey for me

Wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Buccaneers after completing an eight-game suspension to open the season, which marked his return to the NFL for the first time since his one appearance with the Patriots early in the 2019 season.

Brown caught a touchdown from Tom Brady in that game, but he didn’t find the end zone in his first five games with Brady in Tampa. That drought came to an end in a big spot on Sunday.

Brady hit Brown with a 46-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Bucs up 31-27 in a game they once trailed by 17 points. The score remained the same for the rest of the game, so Brown’s score was the game-winner and reason for him to show some gratitude after the game.

“It’s been a long journey for me . . . as soon as I scored, I dropped to my knees and [thanked] God . . . I’m just grateful these guys believe in me,” Brown said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brown had five catches for a season-high 93 yards and will try for more success in Detroit next Sunday.

