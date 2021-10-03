Antonio Brown features Bill Belichick in Bucs-Pats hype video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady isn't the only ex-New England Patriot returning to Foxboro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Antonio Brown also will be at Gillette Stadium for the highly-anticipated matchup, and the veteran wide receiver is seeking revenge on the team that released him two years ago. Brown posted a hype video to his Instagram account that features a Bill Belichick press conference, highlights from his brief Pats tenure, and Brady getting his team "laser focused."

"Laser Focus ! Around the world then I’m back again…. #CallGod #Boomin," he captioned the post.

Watch:

CONFIRMED: 8-235-4 type of night for AB



(via @AB84) pic.twitter.com/y1RuHfJxog — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) October 3, 2021

Brown had four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown in his lone game with New England. He was released by the team less than two weeks later amid allegations of rape and sexual assault. The Buccaneers signed the seven-time Pro Bowler during last year's Super Bowl campaign.

Patriots vs. Buccaneers is set for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC.