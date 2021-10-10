Antonio Brown fastest to 900 catches, Bucs up 24-10 at half

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown made some history with his first catch of Sunday’s game and he helped the Buccaneers to a 14-point halftime lead on two other receptions.

Brown reached 900 career catches with his first catch on Sunday and he reached that milestone faster than any other player in history. Brown then caught 62-yard and four-yard touchdowns to help the Buccaneers build a 24-10 lead over the Dolphins.

Tom Brady also hit Giovani Bernard for a touchdown in the first quarter and is 17-of-25 for 236 yards overall. He banged his right hand on a Miami helmet on one throw in the second quarter, but showed no sign it was bothering him on the second touchdown pass to Brown.

Brown has four catches for 82 yards and Leonard Fournette has 66 yards from scrimmage to help the Bucs score on four of their five first half possessions. The fifth ended with punter Bradley Pinion missing a 60-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

The Dolphins offense started well and they led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but they’ve struggled to find success since Jacoby Brissett hurt his hamstring. Brissett does not look like he has full mobility and lost a fumble on a sack by Shaq Barrett in the second quarter.

