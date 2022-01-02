Antonio Brown exits stage right, Twitter reacts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Schofield
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Antonio Brown’s time in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers has run the spectrum of possibilities. Last season he earned a Super Bowl ring alongside Tom Brady, catching a touchdown in the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then, on the other end of the spectrum, there is what just happened at MetLife Stadium, as the wide receiver seemingly made a mid-game run to the locker room that reminded many of Vontae Davis:

As one might expect, social media was quick to react.

https://twitter.com/WillTurboff/status/1477734529972543493

1

1

Recommended Stories