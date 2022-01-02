Antonio Brown exits stage right, Twitter reacts

Antonio Brown’s time in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers has run the spectrum of possibilities. Last season he earned a Super Bowl ring alongside Tom Brady, catching a touchdown in the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then, on the other end of the spectrum, there is what just happened at MetLife Stadium, as the wide receiver seemingly made a mid-game run to the locker room that reminded many of Vontae Davis:

It's over for Antonio Brown I would assume, amazing, just wow, he lost his mind. They're reporting he just took off his uniform, tossed it to the stands MID-GAME.pic.twitter.com/PUFEN5aHWu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 2, 2022

As one might expect, social media was quick to react.

He threw his jersey into the stands like the cheerleaders give away Tshirts https://t.co/xoT111mgm0 — XSET Scomo (@Scomo843) January 2, 2022

Vontae Davis vibes https://t.co/RMnSHG36WR — Ethan Hammerman (@Ethanhamm) January 2, 2022

It will be very interesting to see what Tom Brady lets Bruce Arians say and do about Antonio Brown. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 2, 2022

I don’t want to assume anything about why Antonio Brown decided to just leave the game like that. Rather wait until someone on the Bucs or someone in the media is able to tell us what’s going through AB’s mind. — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown takes his pads and uniform off mid game and starts jumping around WHAT IS GOING ON?! pic.twitter.com/rT51iBvh2i — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) January 2, 2022

https://twitter.com/WillTurboff/status/1477734529972543493

Antonio Brown just kinda left pic.twitter.com/iXazJLx81x — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) January 2, 2022

Not a single player or coach running after him. Tells you all you need to know pic.twitter.com/gA7EJOGH1T — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 2, 2022

AB threatened to retire over a helmet and it’s not even in the top 10 weirdest things he’s ever done — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

