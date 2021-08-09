Antonio Brown excited to write a new chapter

At this point last year, it was unclear if Antonio Brown would play in the NFL again as he faced a suspension under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy and had only played in one game since the end of his tumultuous 2018 season with the Steelers.

Things look a lot different this summer.

Brown eventually signed with the Buccaneers after an eight-game suspension was handed down by the NFL. He became a productive part of their offense, scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl and then cleared up some off-field issues this offseason.

A lawsuit alleging sexual assault was settled and Brown’s felony probation was terminated a year early because of good conduct. Brown, who signed a one-year deal to return to Tampa, also had arthroscopic knee surgery and said on Monday that he’s happy to have all of those things behind him.

“I’m just excited to be done with this stuff from the past,” Brown said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “It’s a new chapter for me. I’m excited to write it. I’m excited to be here.”

Brown noted that “there’s a lot I can appreciate” after the uncertainty of last year and showing that he’s able to continue producing while everything stays quiet away from the field should lead to even more certainty about his football future once he gets into 2022.

