Antonio Brown 'excited to get to work' with Patriots in latest Instagram post

Antonio Brown must have liked what he saw from his New England Patriots teammates in the first half of Sunday night's regular-season opener versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The veteran wide receiver reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Pats on Saturday, but he wasn't eligible to play against his former Steelers teammates. He did, however, continue to post on Instagram during the opening 30 minutes of Sunday's matchup, where the Patriots took a 20-0 lead into the half.

Brown posted several photos accompanied by the caption "Excited to get to work lets go tonight."

The 31-year-old wideout likely will make his Patriots debut in Week 2 when New England travels to Florida to play the Miami Dolphins. Brown's elite skill set should make the Patriots passing attack -- already one of the league's most talented -- even more difficult to defend all over the field. He led the league with 15 touchdown receptions in 2018 and has totaled 100-plus receptions in six consecutive seasons.

