Antonio Brown essentially has a no-trade clause

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown isn’t a free agent. But he’s acting like he is one, and the Steelers are letting him.

Regardless of anything the Steelers have said — things they have to say in order to maximum Brown’s trade price — they seem to be committed to trading Brown. They could play hardball with Brown, and some would say they should play hardball with Brown. But they haven’t, and they don’t seem to be prepared to do so.

Instead, they seem to be prepared to trade him before a $2.5 million roster bonus becomes due on March 17. And they seem to be prepared to trade him only to a team for which he wants to play.

In other words, they’ve given Brown a no-trade clause, empowering him to block a deal by expressing his lack of interest in playing for a team that otherwise wants him to play for it.

Brown has essentially taken on the system, and he’s essentially winning. If the Steelers wanted to keep him, they could tell him that he’ll play for them or for no one. If he chooses to play for no one, he’d owe the Steelers $3.8 million in unearned income for 2019, $3.8 in unearned income for 2020, and $3.8 million in unearned income for 2021. That’s a grand total of $11.4 million in signing bonus money he received in 2017.

The Steelers also have the power to aggressively discipline Brown for conduct detrimental to the team if he shows up but continues to be disruptive, and to attack the $11.4 million in signing bonus money and the $2.5 million in 2019 roster bonus money if he fails or refuses to show up for work.

The team that trades for Brown also has leverage; if Brown doesn’t show up, the team will have the ability to recover the $11.4 million that the Steelers paid. (The Buccaneers once did that after trading for Jake Plummer, who retired in lieu of playing in Tampa.)

Despite the immense power that management holds in this case, teams are tiptoeing around Mr. Big Chest, granting his request for a trade and letting him block a trade to a team for which he doesn’t want to play.

Although the Steelers continue to seem determined to trade Brown, they still have the ability to draw a line in the sand. The fact that they haven’t done so yet suggests that they won’t. And the fact that no team seems to be willing to trade for Brown if he’s not willing to play for that team suggests that Brown, not the Steelers or anyone else, ultimately controls his next destination.