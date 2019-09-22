Antonio Brown drawing NFL teams' interest after Patriots release, agent says

Antonio Brown is radioactive at the moment, but that won't stop NFL teams from thinking about adding him.

A day after the Patriots cut the embattled wide receiver, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he's already spoken to teams that are interested in signing Brown.

Antonio Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus said tonight he already has had communication "with a few teams that are interested" in his client and that "want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

Schefter later went on to report that the belief is that no deal will happen until the NFL has concluded its investigation into the sexual assault allegations levied against Brown.

But while Antonio Brown's agent said he had had communication "with a few teams that are interested" in his client, other people around the league believe that until the NFL's investigation is resolved, a deal for the free-agent WR is not likely to happen. https://t.co/4KXKYNRIOw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

Sports Illustrated reported Thursday that Brown sent "intimidating" text messages to a women accusing him of unwanted sexual advances.

Those text messages enraged Patriots owner Robert Kraft so much that he called coach Bill Belichick Friday morning and the two decided it was time to release Brown.

In the span of six months, Brown has worn out his welcome with the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots because of his behavior.

But it shouldn't surprise anyone that teams are lining up to sign Brown. In the NFL, talent always wins out. If a player can help a team win, he will get a contract, no matter what he's done.

In Brown's case, it's not a matter of if a team signs him, but when.

