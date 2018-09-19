Antonio Brown disciplined by Steelers after not showing up Monday

Antonio Brown was disciplined by the Steelers after not showing up to work Monday. (AP Photo)

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he disciplined Antonio Brown after the star receiver did not show up to work Monday. Tomlin and Brown met Tuesday to discuss the incident, according to ESPN.

Tomlin declined to reveal what he discussed with Brown, and did not offer specifics on how the 30-year-old was disciplined for his no-show. Cornerback Artie Burns and defensive end Cam Heyward said they believe Brown will play Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s been a week full of controversy for Brown and the Steelers. The receiver was seen arguing with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner during the team’s 42-37 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Monday, Brown not only failed to show up to work, but also tweeted out “Trade me let’s find out” after a former Steelers staffer said Brown would be nothing without Ben Roethlisberger.

When asked about the situation, Roethlisberger had Brown’s back, according to ESPN.

“I think that he’s the best in the world,” Roethlisberger said of Brown. “When you’re the best in the world, you want to help participate, you want to win football games. We’re all a little frustrated that we’re not winning right now.”

In two games, Brown has racked up 160 yards and one touchdown on 18 catches. He leads the Steelers with 33 targets.

