Antonio Brown demands trade from Steelers on Twitter; would Patriots call? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Antonio Brown is done dropping hints.

Amid reports Brown wants a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the star wide receiver came right out with it Tuesday, essentially demanding a trade from the team that drafted him in 2010.

Brown is under contract through the 2020 season, so the Steelers aren't beholden to trading him. But the 30-year-old has become increasingly disgruntled with Pittsburgh and now has officially demanded a trade from Pittsburgh, ESPN's Adam Schefter added in a report Tuesday.

One of Brown's "hints" involved the New England Patriots: In early January, he shared a direct message conversation he had with quarterback Tom Brady back in September.

The Patriots or any other team would have to pay a steep price to acquire Brown -- likely a high draft pick (or multiple picks) in addition to a player or two. And as ESPN's Field Yates notes, Brown comes with a very hefty contract that also would cost the Steelers a pretty penny if they moved him.

Bill Belichick traditionally hasn't broken the bank on wide receivers, but considering Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett are hitting free agency this offseason, it's worth wondering if New England at least would place a call to Pittsburgh if Brown indeed is on the trade block.

Even if the Patriots steer clear of Brown, him leaving the Steelers for an NFC West club like the San Francisco 49ers would be a major development in the AFC playoff picture entering 2019.

