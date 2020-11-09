Lost in the stunning Tampa Bay blowout loss was the fact that Antonio Brown is back.

He’s not all the way back. He caught only three passes for 31 yards on five targets, and he stopped on one route that resulted in an interception. But he was able, after playing only one game in nearly two years, to participate in 39 offensive snaps.

That’s more than anyone expected from Brown, who joined the Buccaneers only recently and who first became eligible to practice just five days ago.

Brown also had an impressive back-end-of-the-ball catch on a laser from quarterback Tom Brady. It happened well after the outcome of the game was no longer in doubt, but it was a glimpse of what he and the Bucs can do.

If/when they aren’t playing a team that is otherwise kicking the crap out of them.

Antonio Brown debuts with 39 snaps originally appeared on Pro Football Talk