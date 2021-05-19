Antonio Brown deal with Bucs on hold until he passes physical following knee scope

Antonio Brown reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April, but the team has yet to officially announce the signing. There's a good reason for that. Brown hasn't passed his physical yet, head coach Bruce Arians told Pewter Report on Tuesday.

That wouldn't normally be a major concern, but Arians also revealed Brown is getting a knee scope. Arians made those comments around the 24-minute mark of the Pewter Report Podcast.

"He has to pass the physical," Arians said. He hopefully will have a scope on Tuesday, getting his knee cleaned up, and everything will work out fine."

Arians didn't sound too concerned about the deal falling through, so it's probably safe to assume the Buccaneers will announce the move once Brown has recovered.

Brown played in eight games with the team last season, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown during the Bucs' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Antonio Brown being sued for alleged assault

The news comes just days after it was revealed Brown is being sued by a moving truck driver for alleged battery and assault. The incident occurred in 2020. Brown pleaded no contest to the charges, and was sentenced to two years probation and had to take anger management courses.

It's possible the lawsuit will open Brown up to further punishment from the NFL, according to Pro Football Talk. Brown was suspended for eight games last season due to multiple off-the-field issues, including accusations of rape and sexual assault.

It doesn't appear Brown's lawsuit led to the team delaying the signing based on Arians' comments. Assuming Brown recovers well from his knee scope, the team should officially announce the signing in the next couple weeks.

