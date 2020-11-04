Antonio Brown credits Tom Brady, Tony Robbins with helping him 'see the light'

Antonio Brown’s eight-game suspension is over. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver will make his 2020 debut on Sunday, and spoke to the media about his journey back to the NFL on Wednesday.

Not surprisingly, his teammate and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady came up a lot.

Tom Brady introduced AB to Tony Robbins

Brown lived with Brady during his short stint with the New England Patriots in 2019, and is reportedly now staying with Brady at his lavish Tampa mansion as he restarts his NFL career. Brady has done more than give Brown a place to crash as he gets set up in Tampa, though. He’s taken a personal interest in helping Brown mentally prepare for being back in football by organizing a chat between Brown and motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

Antonio Brown said he's talked with Tony Robbins, thanks to Tom Brady, over last few months, "working on my self within" and staying positive or not letting his frustration get the best of him. "Helped me to see the light in regards to my future." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 4, 2020

Brown says he’s now working on his “self within,” and credits Robbins with helping him realize that his future will be affected by what he does now.

‘One of the greatest leaders to be around’

Brown’s gratitude toward Brady goes beyond what Brady has specifically done for him. Brown said he personally gets a lot out of just being around Brady and seeing how he works and trains every day.

"Tom is my boy, one of the greatest leaders to be around," Antonio Brown says of new Bucs teammate Tom Brady. Said he continues to learn a lot from him, how he trains, his discipline and work ethic. Said his support has meant a lot to him. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 4, 2020

Brown and Brady both found success in the NFL as “sixth-round late bloomers,” and Brown believes that has a lot to do with their connection as teammates.

Asked why Tom Brady believes in him, Antonio Brown said they have a lot of similarity in their work ethic, as underachievers, "sixth-round late bloomers." Said he's just grateful to be his teammate and in the huddle with him. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 4, 2020

The Buccaneers, who are 6-2 and have the second best record in the NFC, have been doing just fine without Brown so far. It’ll be interesting to see what happens when they add Brown, a brand new receiver, into the mix — especially when things have been going so well.

Antonio Brown credits Tom Brady and motivational speaker Tony Robbins for helping him over the past few months. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: