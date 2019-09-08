Antonio Brown will get a crash course in the New England offense

The Antonio Brown era in New England won’t begin on Sunday night against the Steelers, but it could begin as soon as next Sunday afternoon, against the Dolphins.

Per a source with knowlege of the situation, Brown is expected to practice on Wednesday. On Monday and Tuesday, he’ll be getting a crash course in the New England offense, likely from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels directly.

Ultimately, it will be up to Brown to show that he knows the offense well enough to play. Once on the field, he’ll need to win the trust of quarterback Tom Brady to get the ball.

Last year, receiver Josh Gordon sat out a game before making his debut after a trade from the Browns. It took him a while to get going, but in his fourth appearance he generated 100 receiving yards.

Whenever Brown makes his debut, it’s clear the Patriots have high hopes. Apart from that money-speaks-louder-than-words signing bonus of $9 million, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that coach Bill Belichick pressed pause on his preparations for Pittsburgh to become directly involved in the accelerated negotiations with Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

So Belichick clearly wanted Antonio Brown. And now Belichick has Antonio Brown. In Week Two, former Belichick lieutenant Brian Flores may get the opportunity to try to stop Antonio Brown.