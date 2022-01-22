On one hand, free-agent receiver Antonio Brown has an ankle injury that needs surgery. On the other hand, he has said that it’s improving — and he was playing on it as of 20 days, before he was kicked off the Buccaneers during a game.

So he’s not 100 percent. But at something less than 100 percent, he could be even better than lesser players are at 100 percent.

In a recent interview with Brad Callas of Complex.com, Brown claimed that he has heard from potentially interested franchises since being released.

“A couple teams called,” Brown said.

Although Brown has spent most of the month making music (badly, for the most part), he’s not yet ready to stop dancing with the one that brung him.

“I’m a football player, man,” he told Callas. “I’m a professional athlete. Let’s not get that twisted. That’s my main thing.”

Many assume his ‘main thing’ is on hold. However, to the extent that he needs ankle surgery, he has yet to have it. Maybe he’s waiting for a chance to join one of the final four or final two teams, in an effort to win another Super Bowl ring. And possibly to stick it to the Bucs in the process.

Antonio Brown: “A couple teams called” since his release from Buccaneers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk