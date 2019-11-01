Antonio Brown continued to voice his displeasure with the NFL on Twitter to kick off the month of November. He also drew an interesting comment from Tom Brady on an Instagram post.

As he waits for another team to take a chance on him, the former New England Patriots short-timer seemingly took a shot at the NFL investigation of the allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against him with this tweet:

NFL investigation oh don't make me laugh — AB (@AB84) November 1, 2019

The tweet comes after a parade of football fans dressed up as "Antonio Clown" for Halloween and tweeting the photos, triggering AB into responding to nearly every person donning the costume. The 31-year-old receiver was also back on the field showing off his skill set on Instagram.

Brady chimed in on IG, commenting, "Makin it look easy!"

Brady's exchanges with Brown on various social media platforms, mainly Instagram, have fueled speculation that the QB would like to see Brown return to the Patriots, but his short-lived saga in New England makes that highly unlikely.

Antonio Brown continues making noise on social media; Tom Brady chimes in originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston