Antonio Brown congratulates former teammate Ben Roethlisberger on his retirement

When Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement on Thursday, the last person I expected to congratulate him would be have been former teammate Antonio Brown.

However, that is exactly what Brown did, taking to Twitter and Instagram with surprisingly kind words for his former quarterback.

Brown said he and Roethlisberger were the best tandem of all time. This might not be wrong. When Brown was with the Steelers, he and Roethlisberger had a rare connection which led to Brown topping 100 receptions and 1,200 receiving yards for an unprecedented six consecutive seasons. Neither guy has the career they do without the other.

It is good to see Brown willing to bury the hatchet publicly after his scathing comments about Roethlisberger after Pittsburgh traded Brown to the Las Vegas Raiders. Brown has since turned his opinion of Big Ben around and made peace on some level.

