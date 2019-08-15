Antonio Brown close to returning to practice

Raiders receiver Antonio Brown warmed up with his teammates Thursday night and looked like Antonio Brown again.

Indeed, Brown is close to practicing again, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Raiders could see him as soon as next week.

Brown last practiced July 30.

Brown’s feet were frostbitten in a cryotherapy chamber while he was on vacation in France before training camp started.

After being cryptic about the injury, the Raiders finally confirmed that Brown had a “serious” injury. He consulted with a specialist, and the Raiders have no long-term concerns, per Gehlken.