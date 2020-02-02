Antonio Brown claims he wants to apologize to NFL teams for behavior

"I think I owe the whole NFL an apology and my past behavior," Antonio Brown told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "I think I could have done a lot of things better."

Brown's year has been ... interesting to say the least.

The most recent incident at the tail-end of it all was the wide receiver becoming a suspect in an alleged incident outside of his Hollywood, Fla. home where he's accused of battery against the driver of a moving truck.

Brown, now a free agent, sat down with Anderson in a wide-ranging interview that started out with the apology, and some hope after hearing "some positivity" about him in some of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's comments when he addressed the Brown battery incident.

Goodell mentioned the fact that he was concerned with Brown's well-being. That appeared to put the four-time Pro Bowler at ease.

But AB said he'll believe it when he sees it.

"We all need mental help," he said.

Prior to the recent allegations, Brown spent the summer with Derek Carr and the Raiders. That ultimately didn't work out.

Following a verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock, AB was fined. Then the team would eventually release him two days before the beginning of the 2019 season.

He then found himself on the Patriots. That, too, did not last long when he was released by the team after he faced a federal lawsuit from his former trainer and was also accused of sexual misconduct by his former artist.

Brown denied both of the allegations, but the NFL is continuing to investigate.

He said he's cooperated with the investigation and is not hiding anything.

"We're here to follow the procedure, whatever protocol to get back on track and play, and that was their procedures and that's what I followed," Brown said.

At the moment, Brown remains a free agent despite drawing interest reportedly in at least 20 NFL teams.

