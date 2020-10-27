Antonio Brown chooses another new uniform number with Buccaneers

Brown chooses another new uniform number with Brady's Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Antonio Brown is eyeing another fresh start in Tampa Bay.

The veteran wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady after their brief partnership on the New England Patriots.

It appears Brown has chosen new digits, too: He'll wear No. 81 with the Bucs after donning No. 17 with the Patriots and No. 84 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per The Athletic's Greg Auman.

Brown will be the first Bucs player to wear No. 81 since tight end Tim Wright (another former teammate of Brady's) in 2013.

Of course, Brady has some history of success throwing to a No. 81, as Randy Moss and Aaron Hernandez both wore the number during their New England tenures.

Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate currently wears No. 84 while wide receiver Justin Watson occupies No. 17. While Brown likely could have persuaded either player to give up their number -- like Brady did to take No. 12 from Chris Godwin -- it sounds like he's willing to make some accommodations.

Head coach Bruce Arians said recently he'll have little tolerance for poor behavior as Brown returns next week from his eight-game suspension for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

We'll soon find out if Brown can meet Arians' standards.