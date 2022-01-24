Antonio Brown celebrates Buccaneers' playoff loss with petty tweet

Antonio Brown celebrates Bucs playoff loss with petty tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Antonio Brown got a kick out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season coming to an end on Sunday.

The ex-Bucs wide receiver, who was released from the team in early January after a wild mid-game meltdown, celebrated Tampa's Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He took to social media after the game with a petty -- albeit kind of hilarious -- post.

Brown posted a photoshopped image of himself during his infamous walk-off with a sign that reads, "Bucs eliminated."

Tom Brady won't be pleased with that one, though Brown did wish the Bucs quarterback good luck prior to Sunday's game. Brown has been switching between shading Brady and praising him ever since his awkward exit from Tampa Bay.

Brown will become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. At this point, it's unclear whether any NFL team will be willing to take on the risk of signing him. One thing is for sure: the Buccaneers certainly won't be calling the troubled wideout any time soon.