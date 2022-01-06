Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero on Instagram over money

The breakup between Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seems to get messier by the minute.

Brown went on Instagram on Thursday morning to vent about a number of things, including a shot at Tom Brady, a tweet that included his banking information and a jab back at Bucs coach Bruce Arians.

Ever since Brady and Brown worked together with the New England Patriots. Brady had been one of AB’s allies, and the quarterback defended the receiver after Brown took off his pads and shirt and left the field in the middle of the team’s game against the New York Jets. Brady pleaded with fans and media members to be empathetic and patient with Brown.

But Brown appears to be burning bridges. He called out Tom Brady’s body coach Alex Guerrero over an $100,000 fee for training at TB12 Performance & Recovery Center. In a text message exchange Brown posted to Instagram, Brown said he wanted a refund, and Guerrero responded to say he would grant that refund. Brown, however, was clearly still upset.

“@TomBrady guy @ag_tb12 (Guerrero’s Instagram handle) charging me 100k never doing the work on me !” Brown wrote in his Instagram story.

WOW WOW WOW Antonio Brown claiming Alex Guerrero is scamming him and tagged Tom Brady in this. pic.twitter.com/gzJPnESeyE — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) January 6, 2022

Brown’s lawyer alleges that Sunday’s blowup on the field between Brown and the Bucs was as a product of Tampa ignoring a severe ankle injury. Brown’s display of emotion came after he refused to play on the injury.

Brown remains on the Buccaneers roster, even with Arians saying the team intends to cut him.

