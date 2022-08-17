Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady, threatens his TB12 trainer

Months after he ended his Tampa Bay Buccaneers tenure in the middle of a game, Antonio Brown is still airing grievances against his former quarterback and his personal trainer.

Brown, whose sideline tirade during the Bucs’ road game against the New York Jets last season included removing most of his uniform and equipment, throwing some of it into the stands, and then marching across the field in the middle of a play on his way out of the building, went after Tom Brady and TB12 trainer Alex Guerrero on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Brown called out Brady for his current leave of absence away from the Bucs, and had even stronger words for Guerrero (tweet contains profanity):

Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol Now u see the difference Put that Shit on — AB (@AB84) August 17, 2022

Alex Guerra You think i won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me ! Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too — AB (@AB84) August 17, 2022

This isn’t the first time Brown has gone after both Brady and Guererro, as both were targets of his frustration after he was quickly released by the Bucs following his mid-game departure last season.

Brady was involved in a recent tampering case with the Miami Dolphins, who evidently had discussions with him during the 2021 season about potentially becoming part-owner of the franchise. The Dolphins received hefty penalties from the NFL for tampering with Brady, as well as former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton while both were under contract with other teams.

Brown, who claimed his outburst last year was due to an injury that required surgery (and not the fact that he wasn’t getting the ball enough), remains unsigned as a free agent.

