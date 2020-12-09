How has Antonio Brown been with the Bucs?

The Vikings will play Tom Brady and the Bucs in a big Week 14 game in Tampa Bay.

Minnesota will also be going up against wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has appeared in four games with the Bucs since they signed him after he was eligible to return from suspension.

So, what have we been able to see from Brown in his four games with Tampa Bay?

Brown has been targeted 29 times and has 20 catches for 168 yards.

He’s coming off of his least-utilized game of the season against the Chiefs in Week 12 when he had just two catches for 11 yards.

Brown will probably be on the field for right around 40 plays, which has been about the norm regardless of injuries to Mike Evans or Chris Godwin.

Brown will probably have more of an opportunity to find success in this game considering the Vikings allow 261 passing yards per game, a mark that ranks 26th in the NFL.