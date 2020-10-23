Report: Antonio Brown agrees to deal with Buccaneers after year away from NFL

Antonio Brown is reportedly heading back to the NFL.

The wide receiver has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal has yet to be finalized, but Brown is reportedly set up for a debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, one week after the end of his eight-game suspension.

Language still has to be finalized, COVID protocols passed, but Brown is likely to make his Bucs’ debut in Week 9 against the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Signing with the Buccaneers would reunite Brown, who is suspended through Week 8, with Tom Brady, the last quarterback to throw him a pass in an NFL game a reported proponent of signing Brown in Tampa Bay.

The one-year deal is effectively a rental for a player with an extensive track record of on-field success and off-field instability.

Antonio Brown’s NFL hiatus coming to an end

Brown hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since his lone game with the New England Patriots in Week 2 of last season. Before that, he had forced his way out of both the Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers and burned every bridge in sight.

The Patriots released Brown after sexual assault allegations against the receiver came to light, and he hasn’t been on an NFL roster since. The NFL went out of its way to ensure Brown would stay out of the league by threatening to place him on the commissioner’s exempt list should a team sign him.

Brown’s erratic behavior only continued after his release, and he was eventually hit with a suspension that kept him out of the game until Week 9.

