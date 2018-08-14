Antonio Brown blasts respected Steelers beat reporter for 'making s--- up' over report he was limping

Antonio Brown called a respected beat reporter a “clown” over a tweet that said he limped off the practice field on Monday. (AP)

Antonio Brown has beef with the media.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl wide receiver was not happy with a tweet from Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Ed Bouchette on Monday that implied he may be hurt.

Antonio Brown limps off practice after some early individual work — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) August 13, 2018





Bouchette clarified in a second tweet that Brown was not injured, nor scheduled to participate in practice after his individual work.

Mike Tomlin said the plan for Antonio Brown today was for him to do individual work and that is all. No injury aggravation — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) August 13, 2018





Brown responded to Bouchette’s initial tweet with his own blunt tweet disputing the injury implication and calling Bouchette a clown.

Bro seriously have some respect you making shit up clown https://t.co/SxgHHee7KV — Antonio Brown (@AB84) August 13, 2018





Bouchette is, in fact, not a clown, but a respected reporter who has covered the Steelers for longer than Brown has been alive. In 2014, Bouchette was awarded the Dick McCann Award and honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame for a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage. He has covered the Steelers for the Post-Gazette since 1985.

Since Brown isn’t injured, it’s understandable that he’d be upset at the initial tweet implying that he might be. Whether or not Brown saw Bouchette’s second tweet clarifying the situation isn’t known.

Story Continues

Bouchette reported what he saw on the practice field, then sought clarification from head coach Mike Tomlin and confirmed that Brown was not injured in a separate tweet.

In the end, the lesson here for both parties is to always be armed with as much information as you can before hitting that “tweet” button.

NFL video on Yahoo Sports

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Dan Wetzel: Is Tiger Woods back?

• Charles Robinson: Broncos may be running out of patience with young QB

• Cubs stun Nationals with one of baseball’s rarest plays

• Jeff Passan: Latest incident proves MLB is still a white man’s game

