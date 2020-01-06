Antonio Brown believes Raiders, Patriots and others have playoff curse

This might come as a shock, but Antonio Brown somehow found a way to make something he had nothing to do with totally about him.

Pick your jaw up off the floor. I know, I know. So out of character, right?

Ha.

After pushing his way out of the Pittsburgh Steelers, spurning the Buffalo Bills, wearing out his welcome with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots and making a mockery of an undeserved tryout with the New Orleans Saints, the extremely mature Brown decided he would kick each of those teams while they were down on Sunday.

It's funny. Brown seems to believe that by passing up on him, each of the Steelers, Bills, Raiders, Patriots and Saints somehow inherited a curse, which once enacted, ultimately ended each of their respective playoff hopes.

And you know what? He isn't entirely wrong.

Those teams did inherit a curse -- as soon as they brought him into their buildings. It was vanquished, though, once they saw and learned what each of the others did: that Antonio Brown doesn't belong in the NFL anymore.

Maybe if he didn't take so much enjoyment in watching the teams that gave him chance after chance after chance get eliminated from the playoffs, he wouldn't have to be so worried about getting eliminated from the league.

