Antonio Brown bashes Raiders, tweets he'll never play for team again

Antonio Brown is no longer with the Raiders ... or the New England Patriots ... or in football altogether, for now. But he's making sure he's not easily forgotten.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is spending his time working out and going on social media -- and he's making a lot of statements.

Raiders podcaster Cody Wilson tweeted Friday about the way Brown handled the support, or lack thereof, from the Raiders organization, and AB fired back saying he would never play for Oakland again.

Used me for the HBO ratings then rip my guarantees! No way I play with scrubs on weak weak basis chicken plan was for shirts not 🏈 https://t.co/tFdNvuMbcA — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

He then doubled down when someone suggested he should come back to the Raiders.

Not now not never https://t.co/eX0wcTHZ48 — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

At one point, Brown was rather committed to being in the Bay Area. He purchased a home in nearby Alamo after joining the Raiders in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers and reworking his contract, but some of the off-the-field issues impacted him. He was fined for missing team activities and, eventually, an altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.

The Raiders ultimately cut Brown, and he then agreed to a one-year contract with the Patriots. Brown was then let go amid a sexual assault probe.

We don't know what the future holds for Brown, but we do know he is happy that future is not with the Raiders.

